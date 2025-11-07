Man tied to pole, set ablaze by three minors in UP’s Budaun

A 20-year-old man was allegedly tied to an electric pole and set on fire by three minors here on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

The three minors named by the victim have been detained for questioning, they added.

Advertisement

The incident took place in Mustafabad Nai Basti area under Islamnagar police station limits when the victim, Mahboob, was returning home after offering Friday prayers, an officer said.

Advertisement

According to police, Mahboob suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to a community health centre in critical condition before being referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mahboob had a verbal altercation with the accused on Thursday during prayers at a local mosque, the official said.

Advertisement

On Friday, the accused allegedly intercepted him, tied him to a pole, and poured petrol over him before setting him on fire, he added.

The ropes burned away in the fire, setting Mahboob free, who managed to reach home, screaming for help.

His maternal uncle, Kaisar, told reporters that his nephew was badly burnt and unable to see due to swelling around his eyes. He added that the victim could identify the attackers once his condition improves.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hirdayesh Kumar Katheria said no prior complaint regarding the dispute was received by the police. “Investigations suggest that the victim himself had bought petrol from a nearby pump around the same time. CCTV footage from the pump has been collected, and the matter appears suspicious,” he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and motive behind the incident, the officer added.