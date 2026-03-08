A 29-year-old man walked into a police station here early Sunday and confessed he had bludgeoned his sister-in-law to death with a brick, an officer said.

Vijay Kushwaha created a stir at the Sadar Police Station when he arrived at 3.40 am claiming to have killed his lover, an underage girl, at his house.

According to Circle Officer (Saifai) Ram Gopal Sharma, Kushwaha works as a contractual mechanic with the Delhi Jal Board. He allegedly abducted the 17-year-old girl on Wednesday and fled to Delhi, he said.

Following a complaint by the girl's family on Thursday, a case of abduction was registered at the Saifai Police Station.

"As police teams tracked their location to Delhi, the two returned to Etawah on a state transport bus Saturday night," the officer said.

At Kushwaha's house near Jain Dharamshala, an argument broke out between the two around 1.30 am.

In a fit of rage, Kushwaha allegedly strangled the girl and then used a brick to crush her head and face to ensure she was dead, the CO said.

Local Station House Officer Yashwant Singh said Kushwaha had been married for five years and has a son. Due to marital discord, his wife had been living with her parents for several months.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha developed a relationship with the girl, who was his wife's cousin, the police said.