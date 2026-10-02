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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Married woman, 46, her 27-year-old partner found hanging in UP's Bahraich hotel

Married woman, 46, her 27-year-old partner found hanging in UP's Bahraich hotel

Police are examining family members' statements, mobile phone call details and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to their deaths

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PTI
Bahraich (UP), Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A police team, accompanied by women personnel and the hotel operator, opened the room in the presence of videographers and found them hanging. Pic: iStock
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A 46-year-old married woman from Noida and her 27-year-old partner from Shravasti were found hanging in a hotel room here, police said on Friday.

According to police, Rinku (27) and Pinky (46) checked into a hotel in the Kotwali Nagar area on September 22, posing as husband and wife.  Rinku, a resident of the Ikauna area of Shravasti, had allegedly brought Pinky, a resident of the Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, to Bahraich a few days ago.

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City Circle Officer Narayan Dutt Misra said the hotel operator told police Thursday evening that he had noticed no activity in the room since morning and that the situation seemed suspicious.

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A police team, accompanied by women personnel and the hotel operator, opened the room in the presence of videographers and found them hanging, he said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot and an investigation initiated. Narayan said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact circumstances will become clear after the post-mortem report," he said.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Misra said the two were in a relationship and that the woman's family had informed police that Rinku had taken her away from Noida. A police source said Pinky was married and the two had reportedly developed a relationship through social media.

However, the reason behind their alleged suicide remains unclear, the source said.

Police are examining family members' statements, mobile phone call details and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to their deaths, the source added.

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