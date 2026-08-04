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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Married woman, lover arrested for killing her former partner in UP’s Mau

Married woman, lover arrested for killing her former partner in UP’s Mau

ASP Anoop Kumar said the investigation revealed that the murder was the result of a love affair and personal rivalry

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PTI
Mau (UP), Updated At : 05:25 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A married woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for the murder of her former partner in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, while another accused is absconding, police said on Tuesday.

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The victim, Asgar Ali, a resident of Jangipur in neighbouring Ghazipur district, was found stabbed to death in a rented room in the Kanshiram Colony area under the Sarailakhansi police station limits early Monday.

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ASP Anoop Kumar said the investigation revealed that the murder was the result of a love affair and personal rivalry.

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“The accused woman, Shahzadi, had been living separately from her husband for around two-and-a-half years. During this period, she developed a relationship with Asgar Ali, but the two later fell out. She subsequently became close to Akash Rao, while Suraj Rajbhar was also in contact with her,” Kumar said.

The officer said Asgar allegedly objected to her relationship with Akash and had assaulted her, following which Shahzadi and Akash allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

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“To execute the plan, a rented room was arranged in Kanshiram Colony. Around 4.40 am on Monday, Akash Rao and Suraj Rajbhar reached the room. Asgar was overpowered by Suraj, while Akash stabbed him in the chest with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot,” Kumar said.

According to the officer, the two accused fled on a scooter after the incident, while Shahzadi left the room shortly afterwards.

Police have arrested Shahzadi and Suraj Rajbhar and seized the scooter allegedly used in the crime, Kumar said.

Efforts are on to recover the murder weapon and arrest Akash Rao, who is absconding and has a criminal history, the officer said.

“Preliminary investigation and interrogation of the accused indicate that the murder was the outcome of a conspiracy driven by a love affair and jealousy. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Kumar added.

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