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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Meerut Development Authority website hacked; homepage displays pro-Pakistan messages

Meerut Development Authority website hacked; homepage displays pro-Pakistan messages

According to officials, visitors to the website on Saturday found a black screen displaying objectionable messages instead of the usual information

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PTI
Meerut, Updated At : 04:36 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The official website of the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) was hacked with unidentified hackers replacing its homepage with objectionable pro-Pakistan messages and slogans, officials said on Sunday.

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According to officials, visitors to the website on Saturday found a black screen displaying objectionable messages instead of the usual information.

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Following the incident, the MDA's technical and information technology (IT) teams initiated efforts to restore the website and secure its server. The website has been taken offline and placed under maintenance.

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Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI on Sunday, "The hacking of the Meerut Development Authority's website has come to our notice. The website is under maintenance for the time being. A case is being registered in connection with the incident, and the matter will be resolved soon."

Police said further investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the cyberattack.

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