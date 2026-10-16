Meerut woman, lover sentenced to death for killing her husband, leaving snake on bed as cover-up
The post-mortem examination found injury marks on deceased's neck and nose, and that he died of strangulation
Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. File
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A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village here, the court officials said.
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Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.
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However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, police said.
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