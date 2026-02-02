DT
PT
Momo for Rs 85 lakh: Class 7 boy tricked into giving away family jewellery to 3 vendors

In his complaint, boy’s father claimed 3 youths befriended his son for studies; matter came to light when his sister asked for her jewellery

PTI
Deoria (UP), Updated At : 01:00 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three youths allegedly gained a boy's trust here and swindled jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh from him by feeding him momo in exchange, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged in Rampur Karkhana police station in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after the boy's father alleged that the three youth who run a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road fled with jewellery belonging to his family worth Rs 85 lakh, they said.

The matter came to light when the boy's sister asked for her jewellery. When they opened the almirah, all the ornaments were missing. To the shocked family members, the class 7 student said that he had given the jewellery away in exchange for momo.

Rampur Karkhana SHO Devendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint by Vimlesh Mishra, the boy's father, who is a temple priest posted in Varanasi.

Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused and a detailed probe is underway, the SHO said.

Mishra, in his complaint, alleged that the youth befriended his son who lives in the village for studies. The three youth offered momo to his son who took jewellery from their house and handed it over to them, he said.

The complainant added that the jewellery belonged to the boy and his sister.

