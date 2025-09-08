‘Munna Bhai should remain inside’: SC on use of unfair means in exams

The Supreme Court stated on Monday that individuals destroying the sanctity of the examination system should remain in jail. This statement was made while issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government regarding a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order denying bail to an accused individual. “Munna Bhai should remain inside,” a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said, referencing the 2003 Bollywood movie “Munna Bhai MBBS”, where a character used a proxy to appear for a medical examination. The bench emphasised that such actions harm numerous candidates who suffer due to these malpractices.

The accused allegedly used a proxy person to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Uttar Pradesh in December 2024. In a separate matter, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with Prof Naima Khatoon’s appointment as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. A bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari dismissed the appeal filed by Professor Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Prof Faizan Mustafa against the Allahabad High Court’s order upholding Khatoon’s appointment.

Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered status quo in Goa’s Mhadei-Kotigaon area, identified as a reserve for big cats by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai instructed a central empowered committee to hear stakeholders and decide on the issue within six weeks, prohibiting any projects or development in the meantime.

The court also issued notices to the Gujarat Government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding journalist Mahesh Langa’s petition seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud. Justice Surya Kant questioned Langa’s credentials as a journalist, asking, “What kind of a journalist is he?” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Langa.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to clarify its stance on a PIL accusing Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu of nepotism in awarding government contracts. The PIL alleged that all government contracts in the state were being awarded to the CM’s close family members.

In another case, the Supreme Court dismissed the BJP Telangana unit’s petition challenging a high court order quashing a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai stated that it was not inclined to interfere with the high court’s order.