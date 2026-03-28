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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Murder accused shot dead in police encounter in UP's Agra

Murder accused shot dead in police encounter in UP's Agra

Police say the man allegedly killed a minor girl and concealed her body in a flour drum in his room and decamped

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PTI
Agra, Updated At : 09:30 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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A 29-year-old man accused of killing a minor girl was shot dead in an encounter here on Saturday, police said.

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The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a flour drum earlier this week in the Tajganj area.

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Sunil, a tenant in the girl's Siddharth Nagar house, was accused of killing her. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said the encounter took place in the Bamrauli Katara Police Station area early morning.

"Multiple teams had been deployed to trace the accused, who was trying to flee to Firozabad. When police tried to stop him, he opened fire and a sub-inspector, Vishwajeet, sustained a bullet injury. Police retaliated, in which Sunil was injured," the officer said.

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He said the accused was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sunil worked at a shoe factory operated by the girl's family.

On Tuesday, according to the police, he allegedly killed the girl and concealed her body in a flour drum in his room and decamped.

According to her family, the girl was last seen around 2 pm when she stepped out to buy chips.

The police said Sunil even made himself a part of the search party that looked for the girl.

Suspicion fell on him when he locked his room and fled. Family members broke open the room to find the girl's body.

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