Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad was stopped and detained by police here on Sunday while en route to Gonda to meet the family of slain trader Vinod Kumar Sahani, officials said.

According to Masoli SHO Ashwini Kumar, Azad was travelling from Lucknow to Gonda with his supporters when police stopped his convoy at Shahpur toll plaza, took him into custody and escorted him to a circuit house in Ramnagar.

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Azad’s detention upset his supporters, some of whom allegedly broke the toll barrier at Shahpur, leading to brief chaos. Police deployed a heavy force to bring the situation under control.

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The supporters alleged that the administration was preventing political leaders from meeting Sahani’s family.

The development comes amid heightened political activity following the killing of 45-year-old Sahani, a utensil trader from Shahpur Dhanowa in Gonda’s Paraspur area.

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Sahani was attacked by a group of men following an alleged dispute over social media posts and died during treatment at KGMU, according to police. Police have arrested four accused so far, while one accused and some unidentified persons remain absconding. Police have also suspended three personnel, including the Paraspur SHO, for alleged negligence in handling the case.

The killing has intensified political outreach to the Nishad community ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with rival parties seeking to assert their connection with Sahani and his family.

Several political leaders, including Congress state president Ajay Rai, Samajwadi Party leaders and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, have sought to meet or express solidarity with the bereaved family.

On Saturday, police stopped Rai and Congress workers at the Shahpur toll plaza as they travelled to meet the family. Earlier on Friday, SP Backward Classes Cell state president Rajpal Kashyap was stopped at Ramnagar crossing, triggering a traffic jam on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway.

Minister Sanjay Nishad, Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani and Kashyap had also staged a protest outside KGMU in Lucknow.