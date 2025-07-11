DT
PT
Newborn baby mauled by stray dogs, left near drain in UP

Newborn baby mauled by stray dogs, left near drain in UP

A girl cleaning her courtyard allegedly saw dogs attacking the baby
PTI
Gorakhpur (UP), Updated At : 08:02 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
A pack of dogs. Photo for representation only: istock
A baby was allegedly mauled by stray dogs to death and left near a drain in Hatabazar area, the police said on Friday.

The police said the baby was three to five days old and was found wrapped in a cloth.

A girl cleaning her courtyard allegedly saw dogs attacking the baby. She immediately informed her father, Tahir, who drove the dogs away and alerted other locals.

Tahir then contacted the Gagaha police who took custody of the infant's body.

According to preliminary probe, the newborn appeared to be between three and five days old. A forensic team was dispatched to the site, which collected samples for examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Kumar said CCTV from the nearby intersection would be thoroughly examined to determine how the infant's body came at the location.

"Further details would emerge following the post-mortem report. Investigations are underway," the SHO said.

