Newlywed woman dies at Jhansi hotel; CCTV captures her die in 5 seconds

A 27-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, four months after her marriage. CCTV footage reportedly shows Muskan collapsing suddenly at the doorway of her hotel room, shortly after arriving there with her husband, Nilesh, and a hotel employee.

The video shows her walk into the room and she collapsed in 5 second.

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यूपी,झांसी। होटल रूम के गेट पर खड़ी नवविवाहिता 5 सेकेंड में मौत! मुस्कान के हाथों की मेंहदी का रंग भी अभी उतरा नहीं था! पिता ने 4 महीने पहले धूमधाम से उसे विदा किया था, उसकी मौत ने परिवार को तोड़कर रख दिया। झांसी के एक होटल का CCTV सामने आया है, जिसमें मुस्कान पति नीलेश के साथ पहुंचती है और कुछ ही सेकेंड बाद अचानक जमीन पर गिर जाती है। पिता का आरोप है कि पति नीलेश उसे मौसी के घर ले जाने की बात कहकर लाया था, लेकिन होटल लेकर पहुंच गया। परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है। #cctv #viralvideo — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) October 26, 2026

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She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her father has accused her husband of murder, alleging that he struck her head against a wall. Police said the cause of death would be established after the postmortem report.

Father alleges husband took her to hotel on pretext of visiting aunt

Muskan, daughter of Ramjilal Simolia, a resident of Premnagar in Jhansi, married Nilesh, a bank manager from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, on June 29.

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She had returned to her parental home on October 10 to prepare for the Railway Junior Engineer recruitment examination scheduled for October 28.

According to her father, Nilesh arrived in Jhansi on the night of October 23 and took Muskan with him the following day. Ramjilal alleged that Nilesh told the family he was taking her to visit his aunt but instead took her to a hotel opposite Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The family later learnt that the couple had checked into the hotel, he claimed.

CCTV footage shows Muskan collapsing at room entrance

According to police, CCTV footage shows Muskan walking towards a room with her husband and a hotel employee before suddenly collapsing at the doorway.

The footage also reportedly shows Nilesh and the employee helping her out of the room. She was subsequently taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In his statement to the police, Nilesh said Muskan suddenly fell at the doorway of Room 212 while they were checking out, after which her condition deteriorated.

The circumstances leading to her fall and the cause of her death remain unclear.

Father alleges murder, raises questions about husband's past

Ramjilal alleged that Muskan had sustained serious head injuries and expressed suspicion that Nilesh had slammed her head against a wall, causing her death. He has demanded a thorough investigation and action against those responsible.

He also alleged that after the wedding, the family learnt that Nilesh had relationships with other women and that he had been married previously. According to Ramjilal, Muskan was distressed by these issues, which had led to disputes between the couple.

These allegations are being examined by the police and have not yet been independently established.

Police await postmortem report

Police said they had inspected the hotel and examined the CCTV footage. The allegations made by Muskan's father are also being investigated.

Her body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death would be determined after the report is received, following which further legal action would be taken.