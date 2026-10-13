A 23-year-old newlywed woman was found dead at her marital home here on Tuesday, with her mother alleging she was murdered by her in-laws, police said.

The deceased, identified as Roshni, was found hanging at her husband's residence in Haripur village under the Piparpur police station limits, they said.

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Roshni's mother Vimla Devi has alleged that her daughter's in-laws had murdered her. She claimed Roshni, who had married Rahul after a romantic relationship, was lured into marriage and subsequently killed.

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Piparpur Station House Officer Arun Kumar Mishra said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, he said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.