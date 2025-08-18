DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on toll operator after assault on soldier at Meerut’s Bhuni

Initiates the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
People stage a protest near Bhuni toll plaza after an Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by the toll plaza employees, in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, on August 18, 2025. PTI
State-owned NHAI has imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine on the toll collection agency of Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut where an Army man was beaten up by toll staff, an official statement said on Monday.

NHAI said it has initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.

Also read: UP toll plaza staff caught on CCTV assaulting armyman heading to Kashmir

“Taking strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni toll plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17, 2025, where a verbal altercation between an Army personnel and toll staff escalated into a fight,” the statement said.

The incident took place when Kapil, a soldier hailing from Gotka village, was returning to duty after leave.

“NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh, in view of the grave breach of the contract agreement due to the agency’s failure to manage the situation and ensure staff discipline,” the statement said.

The local police have also lodged an FIR and arrested six people in this matter.

NHAI said it strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways.

