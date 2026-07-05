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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Will work with allies for 2027 UP polls, confident of NDA's return with huge majority: Nitin Nabin

Will work with allies for 2027 UP polls, confident of NDA's return with huge majority: Nitin Nabin

BJP president Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, started his day with a meeting over tea with former party presidents of the state

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 12:31 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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BJP National President Nitin Nabin. FILE
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the BJP would work with NDA allies for the 2027 assembly polls although the party was capable of contesting elections on its own strength.
Speaking to reporters after meeting NDA allies at Taj Hotel here, he expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority in the 2027 elections.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of fighting elections. We will ensure that all NDA constituents continue to work together to make Uttar Pradesh an 'Uttam Pradesh'," he said.
He said the NDA government, through collective efforts, has transformed the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have worked for the people with a spirit of service. We are fully confident that in the 2027 assembly elections, the NDA alliance will form the government with a thumping majority," Nabin said.

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, started his day with a meeting over tea with former BJP presidents of the state. They discussed the 2027 assembly election strategy, party sources said.

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The BJP will work with its allies to repeat the performance of the 2017 assembly polls on the strength of the work done in the state, party leaders said after the meeting with Nabin.

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