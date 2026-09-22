No discrepancy in silver bricks, valuables at Ayodhya Ram temple, but 105 cases of cash misappropriation found: SIT to SC

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple has found no discrepancies in the handling of silver bricks, and other valuable items, the Supreme Court has been informed.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which perused the SIT report, noted that the probe team “found no discrepancies in the handling of 200 kg of silver bricks, 38.288 kg of silver bricks, a silver necklace, Charan Paduka, and a donation related to the Ramcharitmanas”.

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The SIT said that existing evidence suggested the suspected misappropriation of currency took place within the counting room during the process of counting and handling the currency, the top court noted in its September 21 order.

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The SIT headed by Uttar Pradesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S said it had verified allegations that appeared in the media and on social media concerning the valuable donations.

“The (status) report confirms that SIT is conducting the investigation independently and impartially, with each individual's role evaluated based on the evidence gathered,” it said.

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The SIT has identified 105 instances of unauthorised removal or concealment of currency from the temple’s counting room, the bench noted in its order.

The status report also detailed the analysis of CCTV footage and other materials to identify the eight accused persons.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court on Monday that SIT will file its first chargesheet by September 25.

“The status report further emphasises the estimated amount misappropriated by each accused individual, also noting that existing evidence suggests the suspected misappropriation of currency took place within the counting room during the process of counting and handling the currency,” the bench noted.

“Additionally, the said report discloses that the receipts generated by the TCS software for 803 valuable articles have been verified, and their relevant records have been found to be with the Trust. These articles are stored in a State Bank of India (SBI) locker, which was physically checked. In so far as these 803 articles are concerned, no discrepancies were found during the verification. There are 86 valuable articles in respect of which receipts have not been issued. These articles have been separately identified and physically verified,” it said.

“The statements of 173 witnesses have been recorded as of 14.09.2026. These witnesses include Trust functionaries, accounting personnel, banking officials, security personnel, CCTV operators, chartered accountants, vendors, persons connected with property transactions and other persons relevant to the matters under investigation,” the top court said, citing the SIT report.