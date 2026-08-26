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Home / Uttar Pradesh / No one should engage in 'narrow politics': BSP supremo Mayawati on hijab row

No one should engage in 'narrow politics': BSP supremo Mayawati on hijab row

Instead of giving these matters undue importance and turning them into legal disputes in courts, they should be resolved at the local level through mutual understanding and wisdom between school management and the government and administration, says Mayawati

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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Updated At : 10:23 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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BSP leader Mayawati. Tribune photo
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Amid the hijab row, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said such matters should be resolved at the local level and not used for "narrow politics".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Constitution framed under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar guarantees equal rights to people belonging to all religions and communities.
"Everyone has the right to live a peaceful and happy life on the basis of the religious scriptures, religious customs and beliefs of all faiths," she said in a post on X while urging everyone to respect the sanctity of religious beliefs and practices.
On the issue of wearing hijab to schools, Mayawati said, "Instead of giving these matters undue importance and turning them into legal disputes in courts, they should be resolved at the local level through mutual understanding and wisdom between school management and the government and administration."
Mayawati said this would ensure that no one gets an opportunity to engage in "narrow politics" under the guise of such disputes.
"The BSP is an Ambedkarite party that guarantees respect for all sections of society and the safety of their lives, property and religion," she said, adding people should refrain from commenting on sensitive matters concerning any religion, religious scriptures or beliefs.
The remarks come days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition by a minor student of a private school in Prayagraj seeking permission to wear a hijab with the school uniform.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has indicated that it is likely to challenge the order. AIMPLB member and cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said, "Hijab has always been an integral part of Islam. We will definitely approach the court and present our case." Mayawati also urged the Uttar Pradesh government and administration to immediately find a peaceful and appropriate solution to the ongoing dispute and tension in Budaun district over the installation of a statue of Ambedkar.
"It would be appropriate if the government and administration immediately finds a peaceful and proper solution to the ongoing dispute and tension in Badaun district over the installation of the statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar," she said.
Her remarks come amid a dispute over the installation of an Ambedkar statue in Budaun, where seven police personnel and a villager were injured after the issue escalated into stone-pelting on Tuesday evening.
More than 10 vehicles were damaged and seven people were detained for questioning. The administration said the statue was being installed on restricted government land and has since been moved to the tehsil complex.
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