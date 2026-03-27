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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Noida airport inauguration: Traffic curbs on key roads on March 28; check diversions

Noida airport inauguration: Traffic curbs on key roads on March 28; check diversions

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit for inaugural ceremony of Noida International Airport on March 28

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 04:42 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Entry routes have been earmarked, parking zones segregated, and commercial vehicles diverted as the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the inaugural ceremony of the Noida International Airport on March 28.

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The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with arrangements in place to ensure the uninterrupted passage of emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire services.

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According to officials, vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and proceeding through designated roundabouts before reaching the venue, where separate parking zones -- P-07 (Meerut) and P-06 (Ghaziabad) -- have been earmarked.

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Traffic coming from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut and enter through Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate, with parking allocated in zones P-05, P-09, and P-11.

Vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr, and nearby areas will be diverted along the Jewar-Khurja road and enter through Parohi Gate, with parking arranged in zones P-13 and P-14.

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Dignitaries will access the venue through the dedicated Yamuna Expressway interchange and park in zones P-01, P-02, and P-03, while media personnel will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park in P-08.

Police, administrative staff, and government employees on duty will also use the Kishorpur Gate, with parking designated at P-10, while official buses will be routed via Dayanantpur and parked in P-15.

Commuters from Noida and Greater Noida using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through specified roundabouts and service roads before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post, with parking mainly at P-07.

Vehicles from Greater Noida West and surrounding areas will be routed through Pari Chowk, while those from Dankaur and nearby regions will follow service roads and canal routes to designated entry points.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will be allowed entry through Kishorpur Gate with parking at P-04, while vehicles from Jewar town will use the same gate and park in P-12.

Commercial vehicles on the Jewar-Tappal route will be diverted towards Tappal, while those from Khurja heading to Jewar will be stopped at Khurja itself and redirected.

Officials advised commuters to follow designated routes and avoid unnecessary travel near the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

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