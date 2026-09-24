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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Only strictures against Noida DM Medha Roopam stayed: SC clarifies order in DU student’s NSA case

Only strictures against Noida DM Medha Roopam stayed: SC clarifies order in DU student’s NSA case

Akriti Chaudhary — a 25-year-old history graduate from Delhi University — was arrested along with several other activists in connection with cases arising from the Noida workers’ protest in April 2026 for higher wages

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Noida DM Medha Roopam. Photo: X
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The Supreme Court has clarified that it has stayed only the Allahabad High Court’s strictures and order directing Noida DM Medha Roopam to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation from her salary to Delhi University student Akriti Chaudhary for her wrongful detention under the NSA, and not the quashing of the detention itself.

A bench led by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma modified its September 23 order, which had created an impression that the entire September 2 order of the Allahabad High Court, including the quashing of Akriti’s NSA detention, had been stayed.

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“After hearing learned senior counsel for the parties, this court is of the opinion that till the matter is heard on merits, the operation of the impugned judgment, particularly para Nos. 27 to 33, shall remain stayed,” the bench had said on Wednesday.

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However, in its revised order, the bench said, “After hearing learned senior counsel for the parties, this court is of the opinion that till the matter is heard on merits, the operation of para Nos. 27 to 33 of the impugned judgment, including award of costs and strictures against the District Magistrate, shall remain stayed.”

Asking the respondents to file their replies to Roopam’s petition within two weeks, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 7.

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Akriti Chaudhary — a 25-year-old history graduate from Delhi University — was arrested along with several other activists in connection with cases arising from the Noida workers’ protest in April 2026 for higher wages. The UP Police subsequently invoked the NSA against her and activist-journalist Satya Verma on May 13.

On September 2, the Allahabad High Court quashed Akriti’s detention under the NSA in relation to the workers’ protest in Noida in April and strongly criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed by the Noida District Magistrate.

Allowing Akriti’s habeas corpus petition challenging her arrest, the high court concluded that the detention was based on a story “concocted” by the state and directed her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case.

“The District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is guilty of violating her oath of allegiance, making this a fit case for the imposition of compensation to the petitioner,” the high court had said, warning that continued “despotic” conduct by the “errant” bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian dystopia.

It had awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to Chaudhary and directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, who had passed the detention order, and other officers responsible, right down to the SHO.

“In this case, the conduct of the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, who passed the impugned order, is worthy of derision,” the high court said.

The high court made several significant observations on the roles of the bureaucracy and the police. Officers are entrusted with immense powers because they bear responsibility for upholding the constitutional and legal rights, dignity, honour and welfare of citizens, who are “the masters in a democracy”.

Bureaucrats must remember that their “loyalty is towards the Constitution and not the political executive”, the high court had said, adding that its displeasure against the DM and police officers involved in preparing the dossier should be recorded in their service records.

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