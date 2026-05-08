‘Operation Sindoor still inspiring,’ say parents of newborns named after 2025 military response

Families which named their daughters “Sindoor” in honour of the eponymous military operation last year, said they remain committed to raising them with a spirit of patriotism and national service.

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On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, many of them termed the military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a moment of national pride.

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Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed.

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Following the operation, the Indian Army had posted on X, “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”, along with a digital poster bearing the caption “Operation Sindoor”.

After days of offensives and counter-offensives, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military action.

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At least 17 girls born on May 10 and 11 last year in Kushinagar at the district medical college were named “Sindoor” by their families in a tribute to the operation.

Family members said the name continues to symbolise courage, sacrifice and dedication to the country.

Madan Gupta, a resident of Sohrauna in Padrauna area, whose granddaughter was named Pratika, alias Sindoor, said the family feels proud of the armed forces’ response after the Pahalgam attack.

“When the Army avenged the wiping away of women’s sindoor by giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, our family decided the child should carry that memory through her name,” Gupta told PTI.

“We want to educate her well and, if possible, see her serve the nation as a senior officer in the armed forces,” he said.

Ajit Shahi, whose wife Archana gave birth to a daughter last year in Bhedihari village, said the name “Sindoor” continues to inspire the family.

“We still believe this name represents patriotism and sacrifice. We will ensure she gets a good education and grows up with dedication towards the country,” he said.

Other families from Bhathahi Babu and Jungle Nahar Chhapra villages echoed similar sentiments, saying the anniversary of the operation reaffirmed their commitment to instilling values of courage and national duty in their daughters.

Former Kushinagar Medical College principal Dr R K Shahi said many parents who named their daughters after the operation have expressed a desire to educate them well and encourage them towards public or military service in future.

Meanwhile, Aishanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, hailed Operation Sindoor on its first anniversary and described it as “justice” for grieving families.

“Such revenge had never been taken before. Terror attacks happened earlier too, but this was the first time the government and the Army responded so strongly after an attack of this scale,” she said on Thursday.