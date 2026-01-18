DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Over 1.3 crore devotees take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam in UP’s Prayagraj

Over 1.3 crore devotees take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam in UP’s Prayagraj

Pilgrims throng Ganga and Sangam ghats since midnight as massive security, sanitation and crowd-management arrangements ensure smooth conduct of the main bathing ritual

article_Author
PTI
Prayagraj (UP), Updated At : 12:01 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prayagraj: People gather on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Magh Mela festival, at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

More than 1.3 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam by 8 am on Sunday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the main bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela here, officials said.

Advertisement

A senior mela administration official said devotees began arriving at the Ganga and Sangam ghats from midnight, braving dense fog, and continued to stream in from all directions through the early morning hours.

Advertisement

Earlier, about 1.03 crore devotees had taken a dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, while nearly 85 lakh people bathed in the Ganga and Sangam on Ekadashi.

Advertisement

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal said reflective tapes have been installed on poles across the mela area to help pilgrims navigate correctly, while civil defence volunteers have been deployed to guide devotees.

Advertisement

She said the Magh Mela has been spread across 800 hectares and divided into seven sectors. More than 25,000 toilets have been installed in the mela area, and over 3,500 sanitation workers are deployed to maintain cleanliness.

Agrawal added that a tent city has been set up for tourists and pilgrims wishing to observe short-term Kalpvas (purification rituals), with facilities for meditation and yoga. To ensure smooth movement, services such as bike taxis and golf carts have also been provided.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the mela area to ensure security and smooth movement of devotees. For crowd management and traffic regulation, 42 temporary parking zones have been created this year, with a capacity to accommodate over one lakh vehicles.

He said a total of 12,100 feet-long bathing ghats have been constructed for the Magh Mela 2025-26, equipped with all essential basic facilities.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts