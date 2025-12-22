DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Over 100 activists of farmers' outfit booked for disrupting traffic at UP toll plaza

Over 100 activists of farmers' outfit booked for disrupting traffic at UP toll plaza

Police say hundreds of activists staged a sit-in at Jagahedi toll plaza in Muzaffarnagar, alleging misbehaviour by toll plaza employees with farmers

article_Author
PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 01:18 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police have booked more than 100 activists of a farmers' outfit, including a district-level leader, for allegedly disrupting traffic and damaging public property during a protest at the Jagahedi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to Circle Officer Neeraj Singh, a case has been registered at the Titawi police station against more than 100 persons, of whom 20 have been named, in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Those booked include Nikhil Choudhry, district president of the farmers' outfit which staged a demonstration at the toll plaza, the police said.

Advertisement

The accused have been booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and an investigation is underway, Singh added.

The police said hundreds of activists assembled at the Jagahedi toll plaza and staged a sit-in, alleging misbehaviour by toll plaza employees with farmers. During the protest, traffic on the highway was disrupted, they said.

Advertisement

The protesters later submitted a 13-point memorandum to the district administration, seeking action over their grievances, officials said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts