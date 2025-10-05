DT
PT
Over 2,500 FIRs, 3,900 arrests made under Mission Shakti 5.0 in UP: State govt

Over 2,500 FIRs, 3,900 arrests made under Mission Shakti 5.0 in UP: State govt

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:23 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Additional Director General (ADG) (Women and Child Security Wing) Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer of Mission Shakti, said Anti-Romeo Squads increased surveillance across public spaces, including temples, markets, malls and parks.
More than 2,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,900 people arrested across Uttar Pradesh under the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign, launched on the first day of Navratra by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Saturday.

The campaign aims to empower women by promoting self-reliance, social inclusion and security. Under the statewide drive, police intensified efforts to enhance women's safety and strengthen public trust, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

During the campaign, police inspected 1,08,292 temples and other public locations, checked 9.77 lakh persons, and registered 2,542 FIRs. As many as 3,972 people were arrested for anti-social behaviour, while 3.13 lakh were issued warnings and counselled on public conduct.

Preventive action was taken against 53,237 people across the state. Police also inspected 55,377 Navratra pandals and 4,947 Ramleela and fair venues to ensure safety and order.

A total of 37,337 police personnel were deployed across temples, religious sites and public places, including 411 gazetted officers, 7,999 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 22,547 head constables and constables, the statement said.

The government said women's chaupals were organised at 39,911 temples, fairs and public venues, drawing over 20.5 lakh participants. Informational material was also distributed to raise awareness about women's safety and empowerment initiatives.

