'Over 4,000 killed in human-animal conflict': UP CM calls for raising awareness to minimise deaths

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to declare human-animal conflict a disaster, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called for raising public awareness and also pressed the need for leveraging technology to minimise the loss of lives.

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The chief minister also said that over 4,000 people have lost their lives in human-animal conflict, while more than 5,000 others died in natural disasters.

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Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in Lucknow.

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Referring to the recent death of a 12-year-old boy in a crocodile attack in Bahraich district, Adityanath said, "Barely two days ago, near Bahraich, a crocodile completely swallowed a 12-year-old boy. If we had exercised a little caution...After all, people already know which areas are prone to crocodile activity. It's not as if crocodiles travel vast distances. They generally stay within a range of just 3 to 5 kilometres throughout their lives." On Thursday evening, Sunil (12), a resident of Tikuri village in Bahraich, went to the banks of the Ghaghara river to relieve himself after helping his uncle, Vijay Raj Singh, with paddy sowing in the fields. Later, a crocodile emerged from the river and attacked him.

Speaking about leopards rescued in Bijnor, Adityanath said, "A day before yesterday, I was in Bijnor. We have rescued 80 leopards in Bijnor in the past two years. I asked how so many leopards ended up here on a large scale. They (officials) explained that their numbers have increased and, secondly, they are commonly found in the sugarcane belt. People have even started calling them 'sugar leopards'. Now, if a person isn't aware of this, he could easily fall prey to one." "If we can raise public awareness by identifying the nature of the threat and the areas at risk, we can prevent the loss of human lives on a massive scale," Adityanath added.

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The chief minister also emphasised the use of technology to prevent loss of life from lightning strikes.

Citing the incident in which over 111 people lost their lives in a single day due to storms and lightning, Adityanath said he had expressed his displeasure at the situation and insisted on the use of technology, after which officials devised a plan within three days.

"The result was that while thousands of people were participating in a 'bhandara' (community feast) at the Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur, an alert was received, and the administration safely evacuated everyone. Moments later, a five-foot-high surge of water came rushing down from the Shivalik Hills. Had there been no alerts at that time, hundreds of lives could have been lost, he said.

"We often act and express our sympathies only after a disaster has struck and caused extensive loss of life and property. However, I believe that prior alertness, preparedness, and awareness regarding disasters can minimise such losses. This should be an integral part of our daily lives. These matters need to be conveyed through school curricula as well as through conversations within families," Adityanath added.

Adityanath said that awareness programmes should be conducted so that even an ordinary citizen is empowered to provide relief during a disaster.

"Disasters do not strike all the time. However, during periods of calm, we must focus on our own training. Furthermore, if we could visit schools and colleges to educate students and teachers, perhaps by holding a conference for principals at the district level on a Sunday to inform them about the necessary precautions for various disasters, I believe it would constitute a significant service to the nation," Adityanath said.

The chief minister inaugurated the new headquarters building of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore.

He also launched the authority's website and inspected the exhibition set up on the premises.

"Our resolve is to make Uttar Pradesh a state that is fully prepared to deal with every disaster, where every citizen can live with the confidence that both the government and the citizens are ready to face any crisis. This should become a part of every citizen's and the nation's duty," he said.

Stressing the importance of training, he said, "The recruitment process for 45,000 Home Guards is being completed. Those Aapda Mitras who have received training will be given priority in this recruitment. Home Guards will also be mandatorily provided Aapda Mitra training. They are the first responders." He also stressed the need to make the Early Warning System more effective.

The chief minister further stressed increasing mock drills at the district, tehsil, police station, development block and urban local body levels.

"All 17 Municipal Corporations should function as sub-centres of the SDMA for expanding disaster management programmes. The authority should also reach more than 200 Nagar Palika Parishads with populations of around five lakh," he said.

Adityanath said that in the coming years, technology should be further integrated to make Day-One Disaster Management more effective through satellite and remote sensing monitoring, AI-based risk mapping, predictive analytics-based Early Warning Systems, mobile-based citizen alert systems, GIS-based decision-making and digital control rooms, and drone-based search and rescue operations.