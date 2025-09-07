DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Panic in Meerut village over reports of ‘nude men’ dragging women into fields

Panic in Meerut village over reports of ‘nude men’ dragging women into fields

Special police teams formed to hunt the culprits
PTI
Meerut, Updated At : 08:51 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Panic has gripped Bharala village near Meerut city following incidents of women being pulled into fields by “nude” men.

According to police, they have received reports of two such incidents happening in the past 10 days.

On August 30, a woman passing a field was allegedly grabbed by two men.

A school bus driver and a guard who witnessed the incident raised an alarm and saved the woman, who escaped with injuries.

After the report, police launched a search operation using a drone and installed seven CCTV cameras in the area.

Village head Rajendra said, according to the woman, the youths who dragged her were completely nude.

“Only two incidents have occurred. A case has been registered against unknown individuals based on a complaint. Reports of more such incidents are rumours,” Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI.

“Initial investigation suggests the matter is linked to an internal dispute of a private school and local panchayat election politics,” he said.

Daurala Police Station SHO Suman Kumar Singh said that the first incident happened on August 25 and the second on August 30, both in front of Ved International School.

The SHO said police deployed drones and female officers in plainclothes for several days, but found no leads.

Four special police teams have been formed to hunt the culprits, he said.

