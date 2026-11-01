With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just months away, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday warned of a decisive defeat for the BJP in 2027 and declaring that the party and its allies would be driven out of the state and kept out of power.

Addressing the INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan, Yadav accused the BJP of weakening democracy and manipulating electoral processes, as he joined Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in slamming the Centre and the Election Commission.

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Yadav said that the BJP and its allies would be politically ousted from Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly elections. Taking a direct swipe at the ruling party, he said, “Those who once came from UP will be driven out from UP itself. The people of UP know how to welcome and how to bid farewell even better. In 2027, such a farewell will happen that the BJP and its allies will not be able to return again.”

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Targeting the BJP's ‘double-engine government’ slogan, Yadav said the people of Kashi had given the ruling party a “double zero”. Mocking its electoral performance in the recently held MLC elections, he said the BJP had suffered a “double defeat and a double zero” in Uttar Pradesh.

Invoking the character of Angad from the Ramayana, Yadav questioned the BJP's claims of an unshakeable political position, saying that those who once projected themselves as politically invincible were now struggling to find a foothold. Describing the rally as a powerful symbol of resistance, he said, “Today, Ramlila Maidan has turned into the Haldighati of democracy,” adding that the massive public support and slogans of revolution reflected the possibility of political change.

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Accusing the BJP of using the Election Commission because it could not win public support, Yadav alleged that electoral irregularities had also taken place during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He claimed that several voters who had exercised their franchise in 2019 were unable to vote in 2022 because their names had been removed from electoral rolls. According to him, Samajwadi Party workers and PDA sentinels had identified such cases and submitted affidavits to the Election Commission, but no action followed.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP and the Election Commission of systematically weakening democratic institutions through the SIR exercise in Bengal. Asserting that her party would never surrender, Banerjee said she was prepared to continue the struggle even at the cost of her life to protect democratic rights.

“Bengal has become a victim of the SIR process. Still, we will never surrender. We are prepared to sacrifice our lives and continue fighting for our democratic rights. We will not allow Bengal to be looted from Delhi,” she asserted.

Attacking the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged that more than one crore voters had been removed from West Bengal's electoral rolls and accused the election machinery of undermining the counting process. “You have not only made votes vanish but have also made the counting process vanish by centrally hijacking the entire system,” the former West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Claiming that her party had not been defeated by the people's mandate, but had instead been made to lose through alleged electoral manipulation, Banerjee vowed to continue the fight through political and democratic means.

She also urged investigative agencies and law enforcement authorities to function impartially and resist political pressure, cautioning them against becoming instruments of the ruling party. Appealing to the judiciary, she called for an active role in protecting democracy, upholding constitutional values and ensuring justice for citizens.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the credibility of the elections conducted in Bihar and West Bengal, describing them as fraudulent and demanding fresh elections in both states. He said the BJP was now facing difficulties even in the ongoing Bihar Legislative Council elections, which are being conducted through ballot voting, and claimed that the ruling party was struggling to secure its own seats.

He also then turned his attack towards the RSS, alleging that those who had not contributed to India's freedom struggle were now questioning the patriotism of others and influencing decisions about citizens' voting rights. He said people wanted those responsible for undermining democracy to be held accountable. He further demanded that a case of treason be filed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the election machinery of compromising democratic principles.