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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Pilibhit voters' list controversy: Election Commission orders suspension of 2 electoral registration officers

Pilibhit voters' list controversy: Election Commission orders suspension of 2 electoral registration officers

ECI orders re-examination of electoral rolls across all four Assembly constituencies; seeks action-taken report

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Image credit/PTI File
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Taking note of irregularities in the electoral rolls of the Pilibhit Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and directed the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to add more stringent sections in the FIR already filed against the two officials and a computer operator.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh CEO dated October 31, the poll body further directed that all District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs in the state be asked to thoroughly re-examine electoral rolls under their jurisdiction, especially the data entry of additions, deletions or modifications done through Forms 6, 7 or 8.

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“Their chargesheets may be furnished to the Commission for further vetting. The erring officers shall not be reinstated without the prior approval of the Commission,” the ECI said.

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The Commission further directed that Section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, be added to the FIR already filed against the two officers and the computer operator. It also asked the CEO to ensure that the cases against them were rigorously pursued in the concerned court to take the matter to its logical conclusion.

The ECI has sought a report from the DEO, Pilibhit, regarding the scrutiny of electoral rolls in all four Assembly constituencies of the district within a week of the issuance of this letter, along with specific comments.

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It has also sought an action-taken report against the VRC operator and details of the role of five Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) in the Pilibhit Assembly constituency within three days.

The action follows allegations that thousands of voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls in Pilibhit and allegedly replaced with fake identities after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh concluded.

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