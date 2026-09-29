DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Pious institution of marriage should not be taken lightly: Allahabad HC

Pious institution of marriage should not be taken lightly: Allahabad HC

The court said taking steps for a mutual divorce and thereafter remarrying, when the couple already have two children, was 'a sorry state of affairs'

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:23 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Due to trivial disputes, the couple hey obtained a decree of divorce by mutual consent under the Hindu Marriage Act, but then decided to remarry in the interest of the entire family. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

The pious institution of marriage should not be taken lightly, the Allahabad High Court observed while granting protection to a couple who divorced by mutual consent over trivial disputes and remarried later.

The court said taking steps for a mutual divorce and thereafter remarrying, when the couple already have two children, was "a sorry state of affairs".

Advertisement

A Bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made the observation on Monday while disposing of a writ filed by petitioners Roopa Rani and her husband seeking protection from interference by parents in their peaceful marital life and assistance in getting their marriage registered.

Advertisement

According to the petition, the couple was married earlier and had two children. Due to trivial disputes, they obtained a decree of divorce by mutual consent under the Hindu Marriage Act. Later, they decided to remarry in the interest of the entire family and solemnised their marriage at an Arya Samaj temple on April 2, 2026.

The couple told the court that the husband's father was opposed to their remarriage and that they feared he might create hurdles in their life together. The court noted that the facts were undisputed and supporting documents have been placed on record.

Advertisement

The Bench held that since the petitioners were husband and wife earlier and had two children, remarried after a mutual divorce, and were now living together with their children, nobody could interfere with their peaceful life, whether a private individual or a public authority.

The court relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in the case 'Lata Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh', which held that an adult is free to marry a person of his or her choice and that parents or others cannot threaten, harass or subject them to violence on account of their marriage.

While extending protection to the couple, the high court reiterated that the protection recognised in the 'Lata Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh' case would remain available to them. It thereafter disposed of the writ petition.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts