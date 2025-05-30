DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Uttar Pradesh / PM meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

PM meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago when he was gunned down on April 22
article_Author
PTI
Kanpur (UP), Updated At : 03:18 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 persons killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister met the grieving family at the Chakeri airport here.

"All the family members started crying when they met Modi," said Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin.

Advertisement

Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago on February 12 when he was gunned down. The family, including his wife and other family members, were holidaying in Pahalgam when the terror attack took place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts