PM meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 persons killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Prime Minister met the grieving family at the Chakeri airport here.

"All the family members started crying when they met Modi," said Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin.

Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago on February 12 when he was gunned down. The family, including his wife and other family members, were holidaying in Pahalgam when the terror attack took place.