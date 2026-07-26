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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Police arrest 14 for burglary in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, recover Rs 1.29 crore stolen cash

Police arrest 14 for burglary in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, recover Rs 1.29 crore stolen cash

According to police, the domestic helps had contacted two juveniles before executing the crime

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PTI
Hardoi, Updated At : 11:02 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said that bags containing cash were stolen from the residence of Pankaj Agrawal in Railway Ganj. Representative Image/iStock
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Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 14 persons and detained two juveniles for their alleged involvement in a high-value burglary at the house of a businessman here, and recovered the stolen amount of about Rs 1.29 crore in cash from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said that bags containing cash were stolen from the residence of Pankaj Agrawal in Railway Ganj on the intervening night of July 16-17.

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The businessman had lodged a complaint naming his three domestic helps, following which a case was registered at the Kotwali City police station.

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The Special Operations Group (SOG), SWAT and local police teams were formed to investigate the case.

During the probe, police found that the three domestic helps mixed sleeping pills in the food of the family members before calling their associates to the house.

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“After everyone fell asleep, they called their associates, who arrived in a pickup vehicle and fled with bags containing cash,” Gautam said.

Sustained police action led to the arrest of the accused one by one, eventually exposing the entire gang. The officer said.

According to police, the domestic helps had contacted two juveniles before executing the crime.

About Rs 1.29 crore in cash has been recovered from the accused, and further investigation is underway, they said.

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