When the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl appeared to have hit a dead end, a seven-year-old Labrador named Mary helped police identify the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on June 19 in Babrala area, where the girl was found by her mother in a distressed condition. The child was unable to explain what had happened.

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A police team reached the spot and started the investigation, but officials faced several challenges as there were no functional CCTV cameras in the area and no eyewitnesses to the incident.

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“During the investigation, forensic samples were collected and some articles were taken from the spot, however initially, there was no clear lead about the accused,” an Uttar Pradesh Police officer said.

With conventional methods not yielding results, police called the district’s dog squad.

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Mary, deployed with the K-9 unit, was brought to the spot.

The officer said Mary was given the scent trail, and she followed it through the nearby lanes before stopping at a house located a few hundred metres away from the scene.

“Mary helped us reach the house of the accused. Her tracking ability proved crucial in the investigation,” the official said.

Based on the identification made with the help of the dog squad, police took further action against the accused, officials said.

Mary was later rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for her role in helping solve the case, officials said.

They said the incident highlighted the importance of trained police dogs in investigations, especially in cases where there is a lack of electronic evidence or eyewitness accounts.