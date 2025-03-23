Police take Sambhal mosque chief into custody to record statement in November 24 violence case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the local police took Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, into custody to record his statement in connection with the November 24 violence case.

The Mughal-era mosque has been at the centre of a major controversy after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

When asked whether the mosque president had been arrested, Sambhal Kotwali incharge Anuj Kumar Tomar said that Ali had been taken into custody by the SIT for statement recording.

When asked if the detention was related to the November 24 violence, he confirmed that Ali had been taken into custody for questioning in the same case.

Sambhal has been tense since violence broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.