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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Probe on as video showing black magic involving PM Modi's photo surfaces online

Probe on as video showing black magic involving PM Modi's photo surfaces online

Police say the video shows items such as a coconut, lemons and orange powder arranged around a photograph of PM Modi on the banks of Saryu river in Dohrighat police station limits

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PTI
Mau, Updated At : 09:49 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI file photo
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An FIR has been lodged against an unknown person, and an investigation has been initiated following the emergence of a video showing what appears to be black magic involving a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near a cremation ground, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the video, which has been circulating on social media, shows items such as a coconut, lemons and orange powder arranged around a photograph of the prime minister on the banks of the Saryu river in Dohrighat police station limits.

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Upon learning of the incident, the police registered a case against an unidentified individual and launched a probe. With the cyber cell's help, the police are currently investigating the source of the video and gathering evidence from the site.

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Ghosi Circle Officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari said that the Dohrighat police registered an FIR against an unknown person on Saturday under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that the investigation is being supported by an analysis of CCTV footage.

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The police official further mentioned that they are investigating who placed the Prime Minister's photograph and the associated ritualistic items on the riverbank, as well as the motive behind circulating the video on social media.

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