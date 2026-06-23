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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Punjab jail escapee arrested after encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Punjab jail escapee arrested after encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Fugitive escaped from Ludhiana jail in February; 2 cops injured in encounter

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PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 10:56 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A notorious criminal who had escaped from a Punjab jail was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused, Satyapal alias Sattu (35), sustained bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter in the Civil Lines police station area on Monday night and was admitted to a higher medical centre, police said.

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Muzaffarnagar SP City Amrit Jain said the encounter took place during a vehicle checking operation when police intercepted Satyapal’s car.

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During the exchange of fire, the accused was injured and two police constables also sustained bullet injuries. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Police said Satyapal had escaped from Ludhiana jail in Punjab on February 6, 2026. He was wanted in 24 cases related to murder, loot, kidnapping and rape registered across three states, police said, adding that he was also involved in the kidnapping of a girl from Muzaffarnagar district.

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