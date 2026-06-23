A notorious criminal who had escaped from a Punjab jail was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The accused, Satyapal alias Sattu (35), sustained bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter in the Civil Lines police station area on Monday night and was admitted to a higher medical centre, police said.

Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar SP City Amrit Jain said the encounter took place during a vehicle checking operation when police intercepted Satyapal’s car.

Advertisement

During the exchange of fire, the accused was injured and two police constables also sustained bullet injuries. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Police said Satyapal had escaped from Ludhiana jail in Punjab on February 6, 2026. He was wanted in 24 cases related to murder, loot, kidnapping and rape registered across three states, police said, adding that he was also involved in the kidnapping of a girl from Muzaffarnagar district.