Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi on Monday was acquitted in a 2018 defamation case in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

An MP/MLA court in Sultanpur found Rahul not guilty in the case.

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Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier fixed October 13 as the date for pronouncing the verdict. Later, it was changed to October 26.

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The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against the then BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka election in 2018.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation case against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

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In 2023, the Congress leader had appeared before the court and secured bail.