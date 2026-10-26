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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against the then BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka election in 2018

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reaches Sultanpur court for a hearing in a defamation case against him, in Sultanpur, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi on Monday was acquitted in a 2018 defamation case in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

An MP/MLA court in Sultanpur found Rahul not guilty in the case.

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Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier fixed October 13 as the date for pronouncing the verdict. Later, it was changed to October 26.

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The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against the then BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka election in 2018.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation case against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

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In 2023, the Congress leader had appeared before the court and secured bail.

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