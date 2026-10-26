Rahul Gandhi heads to UP’s Sultanpur for verdict in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which is set to pronounce its verdict in a defamation case against him on Monday.

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport this morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered at the airport to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

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Gandhi did not speak to reporters before leaving for Sultanpur.

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Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' told PTI Videos, "We have complete faith in the judiciary. Rahul Gandhi ji is going to Sultanpur for that case only."

Security arrangements have been strengthened in Sultanpur, particularly around the court complex, in view of the proceedings, police officials said.

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The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against then BJP president Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.