Vehicles in the convoy of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were involved in a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh while travelling from Lucknow to Sultanpur.

According to preliminary information, some vehicles in the convoy collided, damaging the bonnet of one of the cars.

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Gandhi was safe and continued his journey towards the court in Sultanpur.

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Gandhi will appear before a Special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur for the verdict in a 2018 criminal defamation case. Meanwhile, heavy police and security deployment has been made in view of his visit.