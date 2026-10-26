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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Rahul Gandhi's convoy involved in collision on Purvanchal Expressway; Congress leader safe

Rahul Gandhi's convoy involved in collision on Purvanchal Expressway; Congress leader safe

Some vehicles in the convoy collide, damaging the bonnet of one of the cars

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders and workers, at Lucknow Airport. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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Vehicles in the convoy of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were involved in a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh while travelling from Lucknow to Sultanpur.

According to preliminary information, some vehicles in the convoy collided, damaging the bonnet of one of the cars.

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Gandhi was safe and continued his journey towards the court in Sultanpur.

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Gandhi will appear before a Special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur for the verdict in a 2018 criminal defamation case. Meanwhile, heavy police and security deployment has been made in view of his visit.

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