Rahul on two-day visit to Rae Bareli

Gandhi arrived here this morning and was welcomed by state president Ajay Rai and other party members
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:24 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will participate in various programs and hold meetings with party office-bearers and workers in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Thursday.

According to the itinerary released by district Congress president Pankaj Tiwari, Gandhi will interact with workers of the Bachhrawan assembly constituency. Following this, he will meet students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines at 12 noon.

After that, the former Congress chief will participate in a women’s dialogue program at Sahkari Sangh Limited in Uttarpara at 1 pm. He will also unveil a statue and address a gathering at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College in Shankarpur, Jagatpur.

During his visit, surprise stops have been planned in Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies, Tiwari said.

He will hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at a guest house.

