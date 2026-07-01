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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ram Mandir donation row: Yogi extends SIT deadline for report submission till July 15

Ram Mandir donation row: Yogi extends SIT deadline for report submission till July 15

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:18 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The SIT had sought additional time from the Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive examination of the various aspects of the case. File photo
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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended the deadline until July 15 for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation-related case in the Ayodhya pilgrimage area.

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The SIT had sought additional time from the Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive examination of the various aspects of the case.

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Accepting the request, Yogi directed the SIT to submit its report by July 15. The Chief Minister, who constituted the SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had earlier made it clear that the SIT would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into every aspect of the case to establish the complete truth.

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He also stated that no guilty person would be spared under any circumstances. On June 23, the SIT's chief member, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow Vijay Vishwas Pant, submitted the preliminary report to the Home Department, making several stringent recommendations.

Acting on these recommendations, the first FIR in the case was registered on June 25 at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station based on a written complaint filed by Trust member Krishnamohan.

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The FIR named eight accused persons along with several unidentified individuals. All eight named accused have since been arrested and a high-level probe is underway.

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