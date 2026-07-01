Ram Mandir donation theft: Cash hidden under cow dung, key findings of SIT probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft has uncovered a suspected network of embezzlement involving cash recoveries worth over Rs 1.4 crore, multiple properties and financial transactions disproportionate to the accused's known incomes. Eight people have been arrested, with investigators alleging that the stolen donation money was diverted to acquire assets and conceal illicit wealth.

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Key findings of SIT probe

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Eight arrested: Police have arrested Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, alleging they conspired to siphon off cash from Ram Mandir donation boxes.

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Brother-in-law duo under scanner:

Investigators claim Lav Kush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra allegedly stole the largest share of the donations and invested the money in properties. More than six properties linked to them have been traced. The Income Tax Department has been asked to examine their financial transactions, while the police plan to seek an Enforcement Directorate probe into the money trail.

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Highest recovery:

Police say Rs 89 lakh was recovered based on information provided by accused Avinash Shukla before the FIR was registered. Around Rs 5 lakh was also seized during a raid on a yoga centre linked to his family.

Cash hidden under cow dung:

Police recovered Rs 12 lakh allegedly concealed under cow dung at Lav Kush Mishra's ancestral home. Investigators suspect Mishra, who reportedly earned Rs 12,000 a month, built a Rs 25-lakh house in Ayodhya in his wife's name using embezzled funds. His bank accounts and suspected benami assets are under scrutiny.

Other recoveries:

Around Rs 36 lakh was reportedly recovered from the residence of Manish Kumar Yadav, while cash, jewellery and property documents were seized from the house of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.