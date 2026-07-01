The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Mandir has found that the largest diversion of cash allegedly took place during the 2025 Kumbh Mela, when offerings at the temple witnessed a sharp surge.

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Police have arrested eight accused, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, alleging they conspired to siphon off cash from the temple's donation boxes.

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Investigators claim the brother-in-law duo of Lav Kush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra allegedly stole the largest share and invested the proceeds in properties. More than half a dozen properties linked to the duo have been traced, while the Income Tax Department has been asked to examine their financial transactions. Police also plan to seek an Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged money trail.

According to investigators, the highest cash recovery was linked to accused Avinash Shukla. Police said Rs 89 lakh was recovered based on information provided by him before an FIR was registered, while around Rs 5 lakh was seized from a yoga centre linked to his family during a raid.

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Police also recovered Rs 12 lakh allegedly hidden under cow dung at Lav Kush Mishra's ancestral home. Investigators suspect Mishra, who reportedly earned about Rs 12,000 a month, used embezzled money to build a Rs 25-lakh house in Ayodhya in his wife's name. His bank accounts and possible benami assets are being examined.

Around Rs 36 lakh was reportedly recovered from the residence of Manish Kumar Yadav, while cash, jewellery and property documents were seized from the house of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.

The probe has also brought some employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) under scrutiny. SBI oversees the counting of temple donations through a private agency. The cash from four donation boxes is counted by a 14-member team comprising 11 bank personnel and three representatives of the temple trust.

Investigators suspect the accused exploited access to the counting room and allegedly siphoned off cash in collusion with insiders. Police say bank account analysis has revealed transactions disproportionate to the accused's known sources of income. The investigation is under way.

With inputs from agencies