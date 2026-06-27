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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'Committed to fair probe': Ram Mandir Trust confirms Champat Rai, Mishra’s resignations

'Committed to fair probe': Ram Mandir Trust confirms Champat Rai, Mishra’s resignations

Ram Mandir Trust treasurer Mahant Govindgiri says the Trust is committed to ensuring a fair investigation and a decision on the two resignations would be taken at the next meeting

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: X/@ShriRamTeerth
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Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday made the first official statement in the ongoing row over donations to the Ayodhya temple and confirmed the resignations of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra who are in the dock.

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Trust treasurer Mahant Govindgiri, in a statement, said that a decision on the two resignations would be taken at the next meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust.

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He also assured devotees that the valuables donated to Lord Ram were safe, with receipts in the temple's custody.

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"The silver bricks and other valuables donated to the temple are safe and there are due receipts available. These accounts are available," said the statement demanding action against those responsible.

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Mahant Govindgiri said the Uttar Pradesh government constituted SIT had registered an FIR on the complaint by the Trust and investigations were underway.

"We will take all possible action to prevent a repeat of the current anguishing episode in future. We also appeal to everyone not to fall a prey to misleading narratives. We will not allow attempts by anti-social elements to taint Sanatan Dharma," the Trust added.

"We are shocked, deeply saddened, and profoundly distressed by the incidents that have come to light at the Shri Ram Temple (Ayodhya) over the past few days. As representatives of all Ram devotees and Ram Sevaks serving here, we are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring all devotees," said the Trust

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have questioned the "missing" silver bricks donated by their leader, Uddhav Thackeray. The Sindhi community has also demanded accountability for the expensive offerings made to the temple.

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