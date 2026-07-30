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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ram Temple donation row: Accused's wife served notice over unauthorised construction

Ram Temple donation row: Accused's wife served notice over unauthorised construction

The embezzlement case is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, and a new SIT has been constituted following the court's directives

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PTI
Ayodhya (UP), Updated At : 05:10 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A view of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. File
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The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has granted Supriya Mishra, wife of Luv Kush Mishra, who is accused in the Ram Temple donation case, an additional week to provide documents for her under-construction house in Ayodhya's Saadatganj area, police said.

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ADA Secretary Rajesh Mishra said that Supriya had been given until July 29 to submit the required documentation to prove the legality of the house. However, on Thursday, she requested an extension as she needed more time to gather the necessary papers.

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On July 2, the ADA issued a notice to Supriya regarding the alleged unauthorised construction of the house in her name.

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According to ADA sources, the house being constructed is located in Banvirpur village in the Sohawal tehsil. The land was purchased in Supriya's name, but the construction began without obtaining the mandatory approval from the development authority.

The issue of embezzlement related to Ram Temple donations came to light in early June. Subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to investigate the allegations, initially giving them 15 days to complete the probe.

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Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey,  Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav — were arrested.

The case is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, and a new SIT has been constituted following the court's directives to continue the investigation.

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