Ram temple donation row: No govt interference in Trust, says temple panel chairman Nripendra Mishra

There will "not be any government interference" in the functioning of the Ram temple trust or its CEO, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Sunday amid calls by opposition parties for fixing accountability and ensuring transparency in the wake of the donation theft row.

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After the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Aam Aadmi Party also launched a campaign over the issue of alleged irregularities in donations to the Ram temple, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict action against the culprits.

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Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the guilty were being shielded from accountability. "We will not rest until we ensure they are sentenced to death," he said.

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As the nationwide campaign kicked off with the recitation of 'Sundarkand' in the presence of Kejriwal in Rohini in Delhi, the BJP hit out at the AAP chief, calling him a "chunavi Hindu" who remembers Lord Ram whenever elections approach.

In a statement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed the ongoing SIT investigation and police action, voicing confidence that they would soon reach a "decisive turn".

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The issue figured during a meeting of its functionaries in Belagavi, Karnataka. The RSS expressed "grief" over the alleged irregularities in the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. It also asked the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust "to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts" towards the Ram temple.

The opposition parties have questioned the police and SIT investigations, alleging that the "big fish" were being shielded. They have said that they will raise the donation theft issue in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament and demand answers from the prime minister.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for an independent investigation supervised by the Supreme Court, a forensic audit, fixing of accountability and strict action against the guilty.

"Government efforts to suppress the matter make it evident that Champat Rai and other temple trustees harbour deep secrets; this is why the Modi government is taking no action against them, and their influence remains intact," Ramesh said.

"Prime Minister, the nation wants to know: Why this silence?" he said on X.

The Congress has been holding dozens of press conferences across the states to highlight the issue. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had on July 5 launched "Ram Raksha" agitation over the donation embezzlement issue from a Hanuman temple in Dadar in central Mumbai.

Ramesh said they have held 48 press conferences across the country regarding this issue and demanded that the Prime Minister "break his silence".

"No matter how hard Prime Minister Modi, the RSS, and the BJP try, the Congress will not rest until it compels Prime Minister Modi to be held accountable for this betrayal," he said.

Facing flak over the donation theft allegations, the temple Trust on July 6 announced a revamp, including the creation of the CEO's post.

Nripendra Mishra said that the responsibilities and powers of the first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ayodhya temple will be determined by the temple Trust.

"The new CEO will also oversee financial arrangements," Mishra told reporters in Ayodhya, adding that there won't be any "government interference" in the functioning of the trust or its CEO.

"In a way, the CEO will work as an assistant of the trust, sans government interference," Mishra said, noting that a three-member panel has been set up to recommend suitable candidates for the CEO's post to the trust.