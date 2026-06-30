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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ram temple donation row: Private security personnel on police radar

Ram temple donation row: Private security personnel on police radar

400 private security personnel are under the scope of investigation and records of their duties, working methods and activities are being scrutinised

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PTI
Ayodhya, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: X/@ShriRamTeerth
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The focus of the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has now expanded to examine the role of private security personnel associated with the shrine, sources said on Tuesday.

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According to the sources, around 400 private security personnel are under the scope of investigation and records of their duties, working methods and activities are being scrutinised.

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The private security personnel were deployed at the main entry and exit routes of the temple complex, the darshan path and the routes used to carry the offerings, the sources said.

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Police are investigating whether rules were followed during the movement of offerings or whether people were given leeway without necessary checks, they said.

Police are also probing duty rosters, CCTV footage, entry-exit records and statements of the officials concerned. They are also examining which guard was deployed at which location during duty and what activities took place during that period.

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The sources said that if it is found that any of the security personnel deliberately ignored the rules, were unduly lenient, or aided in theft, then legal action can be taken against them.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a request from the Ram temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations.

Based on the SIT's report, eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and its member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation.

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