DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ram temple donation theft row: Court grants police remand of 3 accused

Ram temple donation theft row: Court grants police remand of 3 accused

The court authorises the remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey

article_Author
PTI
Ayodhya, Updated At : 07:09 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Ram Temple. File photo
Advertisement

A local court in Ayodhya granted a one-day police remand for three of the eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple here, police sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The court authorised the remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, sources added.

Advertisement

On June 29, a local court in Ayodhya sent all eight accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, custodial interrogation of the three individuals was necessary to confront them with new evidence gathered from the questioning of the five other accused who were in jail on July 5.

Police told the court that the questioning yielded fresh leads, following which they sought custody of the three accused for further investigation.

Advertisement

After hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, the court reserved its order on the police plea before allowing the remand application.

The accused in the case are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu.

Police have said that recoveries exceeding Rs 79 lakh have been made from the accused, with the exception of Subhash Srivastava, who is still considered part of the conspiracy.

Investigators are probing whether the alleged theft of donations was an isolated act by temple staff or part of a wider conspiracy involving other persons.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts