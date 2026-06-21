Ram temple probe: SIT asks trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya

The SIT probing the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple here has instructed its trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources who claimed that investigators found discrepancies in documentation of offerings like gold, silver and precious stones.

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The instruction by the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was issued before they left for Lucknow on Sunday.

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The sources said one of the key findings of the SIT pertains to the records of gold and silver jewellery and other precious stones, including diamonds, offered by devotees to Lord Ram. According to them, investigators found discrepancies in the documentation and accounting of such offerings.

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During the course of questioning, several office-bearers of the temple trust were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the inventory, storage and accounting of gold, silver ornaments and other valuable items received as offerings, the sources claimed.

They alleged that major irregularities may have occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela period in January-February of 2025, when the temple witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees.

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They said nearly 10 lakh devotees visited the temple daily during the over a two-month period and donation boxes were reportedly filled with currency notes within hours, making monitoring and accounting of donations a major focus of the SIT's investigation.

According to the temple sources, the daily investigation reports, including those related to the questioning of trust officials and other persons connected with the investigation, have been saved in digital form and the report will be given final shape before being presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

At the same time, the SIT was sending reports of its findings to the Chief Minister's Office on a daily basis, they said.

The sources said that the SIT's probe did not remain limited to investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds, but has also covered the purchases of land in different phases by the temple trust and also the procurement of building materials for the temple.

The temple trust had allegedly purchased land several times more than the market rates. The issue had been vocally raised by different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.