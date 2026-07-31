Ram temple tightens surveillance of donations amid theft probe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has tightened surveillance over donations offered by devotees at the Ram temple, with every stage of the collection and counting process now being videographed as part of enhanced transparency measures introduced amid an ongoing probe into the alleged theft of temple offerings.

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Trustee Mahant Dinendra Das told PTI that the new system has been in place since July 25 and covers the entire chain of handling donations—from removing empty boxes from the counting room to transporting, filling, sealing and returning them under continuous camera surveillance.

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An eight-member monitoring team has been deployed, and the process is being recorded through 360-degree cameras, he said.

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Around 40 donation boxes installed across the temple premises are now being emptied on different days instead of all at once, Das stated.

“Before a donation box is emptied, the entire process of taking an empty box from the counting room, carrying it to the donation box, placing the offerings in it and returning the sealed box to the counting room is videographed,” he told PTI, adding that two professional videographers have been deployed for the purpose.

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The monitoring team comprises two bank employees, two trust representatives, two private security personnel and other designated staff.

After the donation-filled box reaches the counting room, officials of the State Bank of India seal it, making the process more reliable, Das said.

Additional CCTV cameras have also been installed inside the donation counting room.

“Now, not even a penny can go missing in Ram Mandir; everything is safe,” Das assured, adding that the trust would continue to improve the arrangements wherever required.

“If the administration becomes strict, theft ends on its own,” he said.

Regarding recent changes within the trust, Das said all decisions made in the trust meeting would be acceptable to everyone.

He also said that religious traditions, including the ongoing Jhula Utsav during the holy month of Sawan, would continue as before.

The tighter monitoring comes weeks after an alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Police have arrested multiple accused in the case and the investigation is underway. The controversy had also led to changes within the temple trust, with senior functionaries including Champat Rai stepping down as general secretary after the issue came to light.