The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of Champat Rai as its general secretary amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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According to sources, Bajrang Bagra has been appointed as the new general secretary of the temple trust. The decision was taken during a meeting of the trust held inside the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.

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The development comes as authorities continue probing the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Rai had submitted his resignation on June 26, a day after police arrested eight people, including his driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, in connection with the alleged theft.

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Another trustee, Anil Mishra, had also stepped down following the controversy. While both Rai and Mishra have been linked to the donation theft case, no criminal case has been registered against either of them so far.

Sources said Rai was present inside the temple premises on Monday but did not participate in the Trust meeting.

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The meeting is considered the most significant gathering of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust since its formation in 2020. Convened by Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the session is being attended by senior trustees, government representatives and legal experts.

The trust is expected to deliberate on the progress of the donation theft investigation, review existing administrative mechanisms and discuss governance reforms aimed at improving transparency and strengthening the management of one of India's most prominent religious institutions.

The resignation and leadership change come at a sensitive time, with the ongoing probe drawing nationwide attention and raising questions over the handling of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. —with PTI inputs