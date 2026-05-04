Road crash leaves 6 dead in UP

A speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Kalpi area here on Monday, leaving six people dead and four others injured, police said.

Advertisement

The accident took place when the SUV coming from Kanpur side lost control and rammed into the stationary truck parked alongside the road, they said.

Advertisement

The victims hailed from Lalitpur district.

Advertisement

Four injured have been rushed to the medical college in Orai, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.